Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Miss Valley State after losing 17 in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 30-25 lead against Prairie View.

Miss Valley State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-15, Prairie View 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, Prairie View is heading back home. The Prairie View Panthers and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Prairie View found out the hard way on Monday. They suffered a bruising 79-58 loss at the hands of the Jaguars. Prairie View has struggled against Southern Utah recently, as their contest on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 15th matchup. They took a 78-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs on Monday.

The Panthers bumped their record down to 5-10 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.5 points per game. As for the Delta Devils, their loss dropped their record down to 0-15.

Looking ahead, Prairie View is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Miss Valley State.

Prairie View came out on top in a nail-biter against Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 67-65. Does Prairie View have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss Valley State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Prairie View is a big 14-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.