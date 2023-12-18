Who's Playing

North American Stallions @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: North American 0-2, Prairie View 4-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North American Stallions will head out on the road to face off against the Prairie View Panthers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at William Nicks Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

North American's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their eighth straight loss dating back to last season. They suffered a bruising 92-73 loss at the hands of the Vaqueros. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly North American was thoroughly outmatched 49-34 in the second half.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 74-55 to the Panthers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Prairie View has scored all season.

The Stallions bumped their record down to 0-2 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 56.1 points per game. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

North American was dealt a punishing 95-68 defeat at the hands of Prairie View when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can North American avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.