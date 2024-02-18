Halftime Report

Southern U. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 43-35 lead against Prairie View.

Southern U. entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Prairie View step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Southern U. 15-9, Prairie View 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern U. has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Jaguars beat the Hornets 73-62.

Meanwhile, the Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-58 win over the Rattlers on Monday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Jaguars pushed their record up to 15-9 with that victory, which was their tenth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.2 points per game. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 10-14.

Everything went Southern U.'s way against the Panthers in their previous matchup back in January as the Jaguars made off with a 79-58 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern U. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Southern U. is a slight 2-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Southern U..