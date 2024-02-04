Halftime Report

Texas So. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 41-37 lead against Prairie View.

Texas So. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Texas So. 7-12, Prairie View 8-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas So. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Tigers escaped with a win against the Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55.

Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 87-76 on Monday.

The Tigers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-12.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Texas So.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas So. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Prairie View.

Odds

Prairie View is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas So..