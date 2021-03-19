I bring to you a double-dose of fantastic news this morning: Not only is it Friday, but there's also college basketball tournament action on TV pretty much all day. What a time to be alive!

Thanks for making it through another week with me. For putting up with me, I'll reward you with some more excellent content here this morning -- including a recap of yesterday's First Four action and picks for today's March Madness games. We'll also talk leftovers on the NFL free agent market and more.

You've also still got some time to join our CBS Bracket games before the actual first round gets going here today. As for me, I filled out my bracket yesterday ... and since I'm no college hoops expert, I raced marbles to pick the winner of each game. The marbles have faith in Ohio State winning it all, and I have faith in the marbles (you can check out my entire bracket here.)

Let's crush this final session and prepare ourselves for a full day of doing absolutely nothing, shall we?

📰 What you need to know

1. Winners and losers from the First Four 🏀

The 2021 NCAA Tournament officially got underway with First Four action yesterday, and if those four play-in games were any indication of what's ahead ... oh boy, buckle up. All four of the contests featured teams rallying from double-digit deficits to take second-half leads (three of them sealed the deal). It was quite an entertaining.

My biggest gripe? That the games didn't start earlier. Come on ... the first day of the tournament should always get started in the morning/early afternoon.

Let's get some winners and losers from the play-in round.

Winner: UCLA gets it done -- Things were looking pretty bleak for UCLA as they headed into the tourney. They had lost their final four games before limping into the tournament, and leading scorer Chris Smith is out for the season due to injury. But the Bruins overcame a 44-33 deficit at halftime and pulled off a overtime win over Michigan State

-- Things were looking pretty bleak for UCLA as they headed into the tourney. They had lost their final four games before limping into the tournament, and leading scorer Chris Smith is out for the season due to injury. But the Loser: Michigan State's communication -- Not only did Michigan State let the game slip out of their hands, but the team also experienced some awkward infighting in the process . We had another instance of Tom Izzo sharing a heated confrontation with one of his players , this time it was Spartans' forward Gabe Brown

-- Not only did Michigan State let the game slip out of their hands, but the team also . We had , this time it was Winner: Drake gets first NCAA win in exactly 50 years -- March 18, 1971 to March 18, 2021 ... those are the dates of Drake's last two NCAA Tournament wins. Exactly 50 years between the two victories. The Bulldogs survived when Wichita State had a potential buzzer-beater clank off the rim

You can find several more winners and losers from our David Cobb and Kyle Boone right here.

Oh, you want more? Well, you better believe we've got more. There's a full first round slate today and we've got expert picks for every single game on Friday. The action starts at 12:15 p.m. ET and will carry throughout the day, so grab a spot on the couch and coast through whatever's left of your work week. Maybe even grab a nice afternoon drink while you enjoy the holiday. I won't tell anyone.

2. Best NFL free agents still available 🏈



The first wave of NFL free agency has just about come to an end, but that doesn't mean that the market is closed. No sir. Free agency can often stretch deep into the summer with some notable names remaining up for grabs, so prepare yourself for the second and third waves still to come.

You should also make sure to familiarize yourself with the best players still on the board ... for now.

Kenny Golladay, WR: With Allen Robinson committing to the Bears' franchise tag, Golladay is the biggest wideout still available . He was limited to just five games last year but he's only 27 years old and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2019. He probably won't be available much longer -- the Giants and Bengals are among the teams very interested in his services

With Allen Robinson committing to the Bears' franchise tag, . He was limited to just five games last year but he's only 27 years old and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2019. He probably won't be available much longer -- the Giants and Bengals are among the teams very interested in his services Anthony Harris, FS : The Vikings would like to retain Harris, and for good reason. He's one of the best safeties in the league and was co-interceptions leader in 2019

: The Vikings would like to retain Harris, and for good reason. He's one of the best safeties in the league and was Richard Sherman, CB: He may not be the same player he was in his prime, but he's still got something left in the tank, especially if he can comfortably play CB2 or test the waters at safety

There are plenty more big names still available and it's possible some of them are waiting out the market and hoping to play it to their advantage. It's also possible that some of the teams in the mix are trying to wait the players out as well, so that's where the stalemates that stretch into the later waves come into play.

In any case, don't be fooled ... the rumors of free agency's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

3. Is it time to ban the infield shift? ⚾



We're less than two weeks away from the start of a new MLB season and soon enough we're going to have daily dingers, web gems and complaints about unwritten rules. I'm ready for cheap beer, hot dogs and falling asleep in the fourth inning.

But for now, our baseball crew is passing the time by continuing their roundtable series. Their latest topic of discussion? Infield shifts. Lately there's been a lot of talk about whether MLB should place restrictions on infield shifts, and it's something the league is experimenting with at the minor league level this season.

So, are our writers in favor of keeping things as they are, or are they ready for a ... shift 😎 ... in thinking? Should MLB limit shifts?

R.J. Anderson: "Should they? Probably not . I'm typically not a fan of restricting how teams deploy their players during games unless it's a bad-faith situation. The overshift may annoy opposing hitters, but it's hard to argue that it fits in that category."

"Should they? . I'm typically not a fan of restricting how teams deploy their players during games unless it's a bad-faith situation. The overshift may annoy opposing hitters, but it's hard to argue that it fits in that category." Matt Snyder: " Absolutely, yes ...The shift is hurting the batting average on balls in play by virtue of teams being too good at scouting now with technology and the pitchers are too good to suggest the batters can just simply 'hit it where they ain't.'"

" ...The shift is hurting the batting average on balls in play by virtue of teams being too good at scouting now with technology and the pitchers are too good to suggest the batters can just simply 'hit it where they ain't.'" Dayn Perry: "I'm torn on this one but not to the extent that I care much. On the one hand, I don't really like limiting what managers can do from a tactical standpoint , within reason. On the other hand, I hate the aesthetics of the infield overshift ."

"I'm torn on this one but not to the extent that I care much. On the one hand, , within reason. On the other hand, ." Mike Axisa: "I'm a firm no . I want teams to have the freedom to innovate and use their players however they want, and there is mounting evidence teams overuse the shift, in some cases even actively hurting themselves."

"I'm a . I want teams to have the freedom to innovate and use their players however they want, and there is mounting evidence teams overuse the shift, in some cases even actively hurting themselves." Katherine Acquavella: "The league's logic for banning the shift is that we'll see more action in play and on the bases if the shift is gone which would in theory equate to more offense and movement. This is where MLB trying to come up with tricks and strategies "to fix baseball" just makes things worse. It's honestly concerning when the league spends this much energy trying to add rules and regulations to make the game more energized and more entertaining, at least, in their eyes "

So, it would seem that Snyder is the outlier in wanting the shift limitations. As for me, I voiced my opinion on the matter in this space last week. In case you missed it:

"As long as you have nine players on the field, I think you should be able to place them wherever you damn well please. It emphasizes strategy, and I think baseball is best when it's a strategic showdown. If batters can't hit the ball to where the fielders aren't, that's the offense's problem."

I'm also of the opinion that baseball was better when steroids and sleeveless jerseys were prevalent, so take all my MLB opinions with a grain of salt.

4. Outside-of-the-box rule change ideas for college football 🏈

USATSI

You may know Tom Fornelli as a gambling guru and your second-favorite CBS Sports HQ newsletter writer. I know him as a friend and a terrible darts partner in a dirty Florida bar.

But Fornelli is also a guy who knows and LOVES college football, and he's a creative guy who only wants the best for the sport. That's why I was excited to see that he came up with a list of outside-of-the-box rule change ideas that could lead to more exciting games in college football.

There's a fine line between dumb ideas and genius ideas, and Fornelli is really toeing the line with some of these proposals:

Offenses are not allowed to go for it on fourth down without picking up at least one first down: If you're worried about that hindering drama late in games, he suggests scrubbing the rule for the final five minutes of every half

If you're worried about that hindering drama late in games, he suggests scrubbing the rule for the final five minutes of every half Forcing a three-and-out should be worth points: "The only way a defense can put points on the board is by returning a turnover for a touchdown or getting a safety. If a defense forces an offense to go three-and-out, it should earn a point for that team. Suddenly third-down situations could become game-changers ."

"The only way a defense can put points on the board is by returning a turnover for a touchdown or getting a safety. If a defense forces an offense to go three-and-out, it should earn a point for that team. ." Longer field goals should be worth more points: A longer kick is more difficult, and therefore odds of success are lower, so why don't we reward them with more points? "Let's make any field goal attempt of 40 yards or more worth four points. Not only would it make having a strong kicker more valuable to a team, but it would add an entirely new element of strategy to games, particularly in late-game situations."



He's got one more wild overtime idea that you can check out right here if you're into the madness that you just consumed above. I can imagine there will be lots of pushback on these ideas but, again, every innovator throughout the course of history has been called crazy and had his/her forward thinking invalidated by the simple-minded (but, yeah, Tom's probably just crazy.)

📝 Odds & Ends

📺 What to watch this weekend

USATSI

You should just watch college basketball all weekend. But if you need some specific games to tune into today...

🏀 No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida, 12:15 p.m. | PK | TV: CBS

🏀 No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 7:10 p.m. | UNC -1.5 | TV: CBS

🏀 No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State, 9:40 p.m. | SDSU -3 | TV: CBS

🥇 The best thing I saw yesterday

David Price was all smiles (and bat flips!) after getting good wood on a single in Spring Training action yesterday.