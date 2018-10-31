Prep school owner threatens transferring player in profanity-filled rant: 'I control where you go next'

The owner of a private Christian academy in Florida, Mike Woodbury, is deservedly catching blowback after audio surfaced Tuesday revealing his voice on a profanity-laced tirade aimed at one of his teenage players.

The incident took place after Marvens Petion, a Class of 2019 prospect who has four scholarship offers, reportedly threatened to transfer from the school. Woodbury subsequently threatened to send Petion, who came to the states via Haiti when he was 15, back to Haiti. Petion left the school two days after the conversation, he told Stadium. He's now enrolled at West Oaks Academy in Florida.

"Just get out of my face," Woodbury said in the audio clip. "Take your broke a**** – I'll say it again – your broke a**** back to the garage. I don't want to hear from you. The bottom line: Get the f*** out. Just walk the f*** out. I don't give a s***. I control transcripts. I control where you go next. It could be back to Haiti, mother*****. That's how easy it is for me."

Woodbury was featured in the spring of 2018 in a Port St. Lucie Magazine article in which he was praised for providing a stable environment to youth with promising basketball talents. According to the article, Woodbury for 24 years owned and operated MBNation Basketball in Maine where he helped get high school players placed at colleges. He's now doing the same in South Florida for Nation Christian Academy.

Woodbury released the following statement about the incident on Twitter after the audio made its way around the internet on Wednesday:

I wasn’t going to say anything in regards to the audio clip that is circulating, however, I feel a statement is necessary. pic.twitter.com/iyi6sc2Ccr — Nation Basketball (@TheNationBB) October 31, 2018

Petion is a 6-foot-6 small forward prospect who, according to 247Sports, has offers from McNeese State, Albany, Illinois State and Louisiana Tech.

Stadium also reports that the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association, a private school league in Florida associated with Woodbury's academy, is parting ways with Nation Christian Academy in the aftermath of the incident.