Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Charleston Southern 10-18, Presbyterian 13-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Presbyterian took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Charleston Southern, who comes in off a win.

Even though Charleston Southern has not done well against the Highlanders recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Buccaneers escaped with a win against the Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.

After soaring to a 23-point win in their last game, Presbyterian came back down to earth on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 74-72.

The Buccaneers' victory bumped their record up to 10-18. As for the Blue Hose, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-17 record this season.

Charleston Southern is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-8 against the spread).

Charleston Southern came up short against the Blue Hose in their previous meeting back in January, falling 68-61. Can Charleston Southern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Presbyterian is a solid 7-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Hose as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Charleston Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.