Who's Playing
Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose
Current Records: Charleston Southern 10-18, Presbyterian 13-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
Charleston Southern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Presbyterian took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Charleston Southern, who comes in off a win.
Even though Charleston Southern has not done well against the Highlanders recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Buccaneers escaped with a win against the Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.
After soaring to a 23-point win in their last game, Presbyterian came back down to earth on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 74-72.
The Buccaneers' victory bumped their record up to 10-18. As for the Blue Hose, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-17 record this season.
Charleston Southern is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-8 against the spread).
Charleston Southern came up short against the Blue Hose in their previous meeting back in January, falling 68-61. Can Charleston Southern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Presbyterian is a solid 7-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Hose as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charleston Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 03, 2024 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 25, 2023 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. Presbyterian 59
- Jan 07, 2023 - Charleston Southern 67 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Feb 23, 2022 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 26, 2022 - Presbyterian 62 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Presbyterian 77
- Mar 03, 2020 - Charleston Southern 81 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 23, 2020 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Presbyterian 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Presbyterian 65