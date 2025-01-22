Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Charleston Southern 6-14, Presbyterian 8-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Presbyterian and Charleston Southern are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Presbyterian is likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against High Point on Saturday. Presbyterian took a 77-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of High Point.

Charleston Southern's found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to Winthrop on Saturday. Charleston Southern secured a 58-54 W over Radford. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Buccaneers as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Presbyterian's loss dropped their record down to 8-12. As for Charleston Southern, their win bumped their record up to 6-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Presbyterian has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid victory over Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 72-65. Does Presbyterian have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Presbyterian and Charleston Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.