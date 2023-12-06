Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-5, Presbyterian 6-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

Presbyterian has been on the road for two straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Presbyterian has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

On Saturday, the Blue Hose didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Keydets, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 92-85 to the Golden Rams. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they lost, Florida A&M were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Albany State only pulled down 11.

The losses dropped the Blue Hose to 6-3 and the Keydets to 2-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Presbyterian have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.