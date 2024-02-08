Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 11-12, Presbyterian 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Gardner-Webb has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Presbyterian took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Gardner-Webb, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs beat the Bulldogs 80-73.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian lost a heartbreaker to the Panthers when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Blue Hose fell 78-68 to the Panthers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Presbyterian in their matchups with the Panthers: they've now lost five in a row.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 11-12 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.5 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season.

Looking forward, Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

Gardner-Webb strolled past the Blue Hose in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 76-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Gardner-Webb since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a 4.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.