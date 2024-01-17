Who's Playing
High Point Panthers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose
Current Records: High Point 14-4, Presbyterian 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
High Point has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The High Point Panthers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. High Point has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 344 points over their last four contests.
Last Wednesday, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs, taking the game 84-79.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Presbyterian in their matchups with Gardner-Webb: they've now lost seven in a row.
Presbyterian struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
The Panthers' victory was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.4 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season.
Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: High Point just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've made 47.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
High Point came out on top in a nail-biter against Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 71-69. Will High Point repeat their success, or does Presbyterian have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
High Point has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 15, 2023 - High Point 71 vs. Presbyterian 69
- Jan 14, 2023 - High Point 64 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Feb 09, 2022 - High Point 79 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 25, 2021 - Presbyterian 71 vs. High Point 56
- Jan 24, 2021 - High Point 81 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - High Point 82 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Presbyterian 77 vs. High Point 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - High Point 74 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 15, 2018 - Presbyterian 69 vs. High Point 62
- Jan 15, 2018 - High Point 73 vs. Presbyterian 49