High Point Panthers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: High Point 14-4, Presbyterian 9-10

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

High Point has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The High Point Panthers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. High Point has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 344 points over their last four contests.

Last Wednesday, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs, taking the game 84-79.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Presbyterian in their matchups with Gardner-Webb: they've now lost seven in a row.

Presbyterian struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Panthers' victory was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.4 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: High Point just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've made 47.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

High Point came out on top in a nail-biter against Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 71-69. Will High Point repeat their success, or does Presbyterian have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

High Point has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.