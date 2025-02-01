Halftime Report

High Point is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Presbyterian 46-31.

High Point entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Presbyterian step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: High Point 18-5, Presbyterian 9-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

High Point is 8-2 against Presbyterian since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Despite being away, the Panthers are looking at a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

Presbyterian is hoping to do what Winthrop couldn't on Saturday: put an end to High Point's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Everything went High Point's way against Winthrop as High Point made off with an 84-62 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-25.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian couldn't handle Winthrop on Wednesday and fell 76-67. The Blue Hose have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

High Point's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-5. As for Presbyterian, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

High Point was able to grind out a solid victory over Presbyterian in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for High Point since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

High Point is a big 9.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

High Point has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.