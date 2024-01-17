Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: High Point 14-4, Presbyterian 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

High Point has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The High Point Panthers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. High Point has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 344 points over their last four contests.

Last Wednesday, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs, taking the game 84-79.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Presbyterian in their matchups with Gardner-Webb: they've now lost seven in a row.

Presbyterian struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Panthers' victory was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.4 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as High Point and Presbyterian are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.2 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

High Point is a big 9-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

High Point has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.