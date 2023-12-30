Who's Playing

Johnson & Wales (NC) Wildcats @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Johnson & Wales (NC) 0-1, Presbyterian 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

What to Know

After two games on the road, Presbyterian is heading back home. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Johnson & Wales (NC) Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Presbyterian managed to keep up with Wake Forest until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Blue Hose as they lost 91-68 to the Demon Deacons. Presbyterian was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Presbyterian struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Wales (NC)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their third straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against the Buccaneers, falling 102-61. Johnson & Wales (NC) has struggled against Charleston Southern recently, as their matchup back in November was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Blue Hose have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their loss was their third straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Presbyterian against Johnson & Wales (NC) in their previous matchup back in December of 2016 as the team secured a 107-63 victory. Will Presbyterian repeat their success, or does Johnson & Wales (NC) have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Presbyterian won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.