Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Kennesaw State 7-3, Presbyterian 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls will head out on the road to face off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The matchup between Kennesaw State and SC Upstate on Saturday hardly resembled the 65-56 effort from their previous meeting. The Owls walked away with an 84-77 win over the Spartans. The win was familiar territory for Kennesaw State who now have three in a row.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Mustangs 118-51 at home. That 118-51 margin sets a new team best for Presbyterian this season.

The Owls' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-3. As for the Blue Hose, their victory bumped their record up to 7-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.5 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Kennesaw State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-0-1 against the spread).

Odds

Kennesaw State is a 3-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

