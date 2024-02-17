Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Longwood 15-11, Presbyterian 12-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Longwood has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Presbyterian took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Longwood, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% better than the opposition, a fact Longwood proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 84-74 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Blue Hose had to settle for a 71-69 defeat against the Bulldogs on Wednesday. Presbyterian has not had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

The Lancers' win bumped their record up to 15-11. As for the Blue Hose, they dropped their record down to 12-15 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Presbyterian, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Longwood's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Hose will need to find a way to close that gap.

Longwood was able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Hose in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Longwood since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.