Halftime Report

Longwood is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Longwood leads 36-33 over Presbyterian.

If Longwood keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-4 in no time. On the other hand, Presbyterian will have to make due with a 7-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Longwood 11-4, Presbyterian 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

Presbyterian will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Presbyterian came up short against S. Carolina and fell 69-59. The Blue Hose have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Presbyterian's loss came about despite a quality game from Kory Mincy, who went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points. The dominant performance also gave Mincy a new career-high in field goal percentage (58.8%).

Presbyterian struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Longwood pushed their score all the way to 82 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They lost to SMU on the road by a decisive 98-82 margin.

Colby Garland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists. Another player making a difference was Elijah Tucker, who scored 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

Presbyterian now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Longwood, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 11-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Presbyterian has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Longwood, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, Longwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

While both both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, Longwood is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Longwood is a slight 2-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.