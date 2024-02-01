Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Presbyterian after losing six in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-35 lead against SC Upstate. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.

Presbyterian came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: SC Upstate 6-14, Presbyterian 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the SC Upstate Spartans and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for SC Upstate and six for the Blue Hose.

Last Saturday, the Spartans came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 75-70.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Presbyterian found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 73-58 bruising from the Highlanders. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Presbyterian has scored all season.

The Spartans dropped their record down to 6-14 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Blue Hose, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season.

SC Upstate will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 1.5-point underdog. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

SC Upstate skirted past the Blue Hose 59-57 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does SC Upstate have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Blue Hose turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Presbyterian is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

SC Upstate has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.