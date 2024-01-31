Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: SC Upstate 6-14, Presbyterian 9-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the SC Upstate Spartans and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for SC Upstate and six for Presbyterian.

On Saturday, the Spartans came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 75-70.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Presbyterian found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 73-58 bruising from the Highlanders. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Presbyterian has scored all season.

The Spartans bumped their record down to 6-14 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Blue Hose, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season.

SC Upstate skirted past Presbyterian 59-57 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does SC Upstate have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SC Upstate has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.