Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 1-4, Presbyterian 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

What to Know

After three games on the road, Presbyterian is heading back home. They will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Presbyterian might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up ten turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Blue Hose had just enough and edged the Demons out 78-75.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Mocs on Sunday and fell 68-63. Tennessee Tech has struggled against Chattanooga recently, as their contest on Sunday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Blue Hose's victory bumped their record up to 5-1. As for the Golden Eagles, they bumped their record down to 1-4 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Presbyterian have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Presbyterian strolled past Tennessee Tech in their previous meeting back in November of 2018 by a score of 80-65. Does Presbyterian have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tennessee Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Presbyterian won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.