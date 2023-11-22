Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 1-4, Presbyterian 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Tennessee Tech is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Mocs and fell 68-63. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Tennessee Tech in their matchups with Chattanooga: they've now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, the Blue Hose sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Demons on Saturday.

Their wins bumped the Golden Eagles to 1-4 and the Mocs to 4-0.

Tennessee Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Presbyterian is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Hose as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Presbyterian won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.