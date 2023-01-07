Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Charleston Southern 5-9; Presbyterian 5-11

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose won both of their matches against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers last season (62-61 and 68-48) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Blue Hose and Charleston Southern will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Presbyterian came up short against the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday, falling 82-72.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 79-74 to the Longwood Lancers.

Presbyterian is now 5-11 while Charleston Southern sits at 5-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Presbyterian is stumbling into the matchup with the 20th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.1 on average. Charleston Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charleston Southern have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.