Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Presbyterian
Current Records: Charleston Southern 5-9; Presbyterian 5-11
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose won both of their matches against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers last season (62-61 and 68-48) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Blue Hose and Charleston Southern will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Presbyterian came up short against the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday, falling 82-72.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 79-74 to the Longwood Lancers.
Presbyterian is now 5-11 while Charleston Southern sits at 5-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Presbyterian is stumbling into the matchup with the 20th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.1 on average. Charleston Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
Series History
Charleston Southern have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 26, 2022 - Presbyterian 62 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Presbyterian 77
- Mar 03, 2020 - Charleston Southern 81 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 23, 2020 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Presbyterian 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Jan 30, 2019 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. Presbyterian 84
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charleston Southern 68 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 10, 2018 - Charleston Southern 64 vs. Presbyterian 54
- Jan 24, 2018 - Presbyterian 57 vs. Charleston Southern 49
- Feb 04, 2017 - Charleston Southern 71 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Jan 19, 2017 - Charleston Southern 73 vs. Presbyterian 52
- Feb 11, 2016 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Presbyterian 63
- Jan 20, 2016 - Charleston Southern 73 vs. Presbyterian 72