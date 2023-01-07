Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Charleston Southern 5-9; Presbyterian 5-11

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose won both of their matches against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers last season (62-61 and 68-48) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Blue Hose and Charleston Southern will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Presbyterian is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Presbyterian came up short against the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday, falling 82-72.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 79-74 to the Longwood Lancers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Presbyterian is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Blue Hose at 5-11 and the Buccaneers at 5-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Presbyterian is 18th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.1 on average. Charleston Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 10th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Hose are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Hose as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston Southern have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.