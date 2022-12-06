Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Presbyterian

Current Records: College of Charleston 8-1; Presbyterian 2-7

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars' road trip will continue as they head to Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose. The Cougars won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 13-point advantage in the spread.

College of Charleston entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the The Citadel Bulldogs as they made off with a 79-57 win.

Meanwhile, the game between Presbyterian and the Wofford Terriers last week was not a total blowout, but with Presbyterian falling 76-63 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

This next matchup looks promising for College of Charleston, who are favored by a full 13 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

College of Charleston is now 8-1 while the Blue Hose sit at 2-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Cougars have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 13-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

College of Charleston have won both of the games they've played against Presbyterian in the last eight years.