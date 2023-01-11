Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 7-9; Presbyterian 5-12

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose are 3-11 against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Presbyterian and Gardner-Webb will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

Presbyterian was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 67-61 to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 63-59 to the Radford Highlanders.

Presbyterian is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Blue Hose are now 5-12 while the Bulldogs sit at 7-9. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Presbyterian has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Gardner-Webb's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them 19th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Presbyterian.