Get ready for Big South battle as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. SC Upstate is 4-16 overall and 4-10 so far in the conference, while Presbyterian is 7-12 on the season and 5-10 in the league. Presbyterian has won three of the last four head-to-head meetings with SC Upstate but the programs split those four games against the spread.

Presbyterian is 9-9 against the number this season while SC Upstate is 9-10. This time around, the Blue Hose are favored by two points in the latest Presbyterian vs. SC Upstate odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 133.

Presbyterian vs. SC Upstate spread: Presbyterian -2

Presbyterian vs. SC Upstate over-under: 133 points

What you need to know about Presbyterian



The Blue Hose are coming off a 75-65 win over the Spartans on Monday. Presbyterian shot 52.7 percent from the floor in the victory and forced 18 turnovers defensively. Trevon Reddish led all scorers with 23 points and Rayshon Harrison also had a big night with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Kobe Stewart came off the bench to score eight points and grab six critical steals in his 23 minutes of action. Harrison is averaging 16.5 points per game this season to lead the team and is also grabbing 5.2 rebounds and dishing out 2.5 assists per contest.

What you need to know about SC Upstate

SC Upstate managed to shoot 52.0 percent from the floor in Monday's loss to Presbyterian. Everette Hammond had 19 points while Nevin Zink poured in 15 points and Khydarius Smith had 10 points off the bench. SC Upstate managed just one offensive rebound in the loss and creating second-chance opportunities should be a point of emphasis on Thursday.

