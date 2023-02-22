Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Presbyterian

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 13-14; Presbyterian 5-24

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Carolina Upstate Spartans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2021. Presbyterian and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

This past Saturday, the Blue Hose lost to the Campbell Fighting Camels on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-66 to the High Point Panthers.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Presbyterian and South Carolina Upstate were neck-and-neck, but Presbyterian came up empty-handed after a 61-60 loss. Maybe Presbyterian will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina Upstate have won six out of their last ten games against Presbyterian.