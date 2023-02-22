Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Presbyterian

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 13-14; Presbyterian 5-24

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Carolina Upstate Spartans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2021. Presbyterian and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

This past Saturday, the Blue Hose lost to the Campbell Fighting Camels on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-66 to the High Point Panthers.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Presbyterian and South Carolina Upstate were neck-and-neck, but Presbyterian came up empty-handed after a 61-60 loss. Maybe Presbyterian will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina Upstate have won six out of their last ten games against Presbyterian.

  • Jan 18, 2023 - South Carolina Upstate 61 vs. Presbyterian 60
  • Feb 16, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. Presbyterian 55
  • Jan 08, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
  • Feb 18, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 65 vs. Presbyterian 51
  • Feb 15, 2021 - Presbyterian 75 vs. South Carolina Upstate 65
  • Jan 30, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Presbyterian 74
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Presbyterian 68 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Presbyterian 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
  • Dec 13, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. Presbyterian 48
  • Nov 16, 2015 - Presbyterian 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 73