Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ Presbyterian
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 13-14; Presbyterian 5-24
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Carolina Upstate Spartans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2021. Presbyterian and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
This past Saturday, the Blue Hose lost to the Campbell Fighting Camels on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-66 to the High Point Panthers.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Presbyterian and South Carolina Upstate were neck-and-neck, but Presbyterian came up empty-handed after a 61-60 loss. Maybe Presbyterian will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina Upstate have won six out of their last ten games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 18, 2023 - South Carolina Upstate 61 vs. Presbyterian 60
- Feb 16, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. Presbyterian 55
- Jan 08, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 18, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 65 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 15, 2021 - Presbyterian 75 vs. South Carolina Upstate 65
- Jan 30, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Presbyterian 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Presbyterian 68 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Presbyterian 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Dec 13, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. Presbyterian 48
- Nov 16, 2015 - Presbyterian 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 73