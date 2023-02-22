Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ Presbyterian
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 13-14; Presbyterian 5-24
What to Know
A Big South battle is on tap between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The contest between South Carolina Upstate and the High Point Panthers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Spartans falling 81-66.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian lost to the Campbell Fighting Camels on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin.
Barring any buzzer beaters, South Carolina Upstate is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
South Carolina Upstate got away with a 61-60 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Carolina Upstate have won six out of their last ten games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 18, 2023 - South Carolina Upstate 61 vs. Presbyterian 60
- Feb 16, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. Presbyterian 55
- Jan 08, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 18, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 65 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 15, 2021 - Presbyterian 75 vs. South Carolina Upstate 65
- Jan 30, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Presbyterian 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Presbyterian 68 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Presbyterian 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Dec 13, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. Presbyterian 48
- Nov 16, 2015 - Presbyterian 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 73