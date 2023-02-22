Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Presbyterian

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 13-14; Presbyterian 5-24

What to Know

A Big South battle is on tap between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between South Carolina Upstate and the High Point Panthers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Spartans falling 81-66.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian lost to the Campbell Fighting Camels on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin.

Barring any buzzer beaters, South Carolina Upstate is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

South Carolina Upstate got away with a 61-60 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina Upstate have won six out of their last ten games against Presbyterian.