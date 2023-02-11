Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Presbyterian

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 19-7; Presbyterian 5-21

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose may be playing at home Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. The Blue Hose and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Presbyterian hasn't won a matchup against UNC-Asheville since Jan. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Presbyterian was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 66-46 punch to the gut against the Longwood Lancers.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville beat the Winthrop Eagles 86-79 on Wednesday.

UNC-Asheville's win lifted them to 19-7 while Presbyterian's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-21. We'll see if UNC-Asheville can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Hose bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won ten out of their last 14 games against Presbyterian.