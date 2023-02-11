Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Presbyterian
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 19-7; Presbyterian 5-21
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose may be playing at home Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. The Blue Hose and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Presbyterian hasn't won a matchup against UNC-Asheville since Jan. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Presbyterian was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 66-46 punch to the gut against the Longwood Lancers.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville beat the Winthrop Eagles 86-79 on Wednesday.
UNC-Asheville's win lifted them to 19-7 while Presbyterian's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-21. We'll see if UNC-Asheville can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Hose bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won ten out of their last 14 games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 25, 2023 - UNC-Asheville 88 vs. Presbyterian 80
- Feb 26, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 98 vs. Presbyterian 96
- Jan 29, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 68 vs. Presbyterian 67
- Feb 22, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 75 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Jan 02, 2020 - Presbyterian 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 77
- Mar 05, 2019 - Presbyterian 106 vs. UNC-Asheville 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Presbyterian 71 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
- Feb 07, 2019 - Presbyterian 67 vs. UNC-Asheville 44
- Feb 03, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 75 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Jan 12, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 76 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Feb 15, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 89 vs. Presbyterian 48
- Jan 26, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. Presbyterian 47
- Feb 18, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 70 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Jan 23, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 67 vs. Presbyterian 55