Who's Playing

VMI @ Presbyterian

Current Records: VMI 2-5; Presbyterian 1-6

What to Know

The VMI Keydets haven't won a game against the Presbyterian Blue Hose since Nov. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. VMI should still be feeling good after a victory, while Presbyterian will be looking to right the ship.

Everything came up roses for the Keydets at home against the Regent Royals this past Saturday as the squad secured a 108-58 win.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Blue Hose as they lost 69-42 to the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday.

VMI is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with VMI, who are 3-2 against the spread.

VMI's win brought them up to 2-5 while Presbyterian's loss pulled them down to 1-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Keydets are stumbling into the matchup with the 28th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.6 on average. The Blue Hose have experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Hose are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Presbyterian have won five out of their last seven games against VMI.