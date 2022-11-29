Who's Playing
VMI @ Presbyterian
Current Records: VMI 2-5; Presbyterian 1-6
What to Know
The VMI Keydets haven't won a game against the Presbyterian Blue Hose since Nov. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. VMI should still be feeling good after a victory, while Presbyterian will be looking to right the ship.
Everything came up roses for the Keydets at home against the Regent Royals this past Saturday as the squad secured a 108-58 win.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Blue Hose as they lost 69-42 to the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday.
VMI is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with VMI, who are 3-2 against the spread.
VMI's win brought them up to 2-5 while Presbyterian's loss pulled them down to 1-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Keydets are stumbling into the matchup with the 28th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.6 on average. The Blue Hose have experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blue Hose are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Presbyterian have won five out of their last seven games against VMI.
- Nov 24, 2021 - Presbyterian 59 vs. VMI 54
- Nov 12, 2021 - Presbyterian 73 vs. VMI 72
- Nov 11, 2019 - Presbyterian 80 vs. VMI 77
- Dec 12, 2018 - Presbyterian 103 vs. VMI 70
- Nov 18, 2017 - VMI 78 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Nov 22, 2016 - Presbyterian 77 vs. VMI 67
- Nov 24, 2015 - VMI 76 vs. Presbyterian 61