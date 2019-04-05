Previewing the Final Four in Minneapolis, looking at the role of one-and-done players in college basketball
There's only one No. 1 seed left standing
The Final Four is just a day away in Minneapolis, as Texas Tech plays Michigan State and Auburn plays Virginia. Virginia is the only No. 1 seed remaining, with Texas Tech upsetting Gonzaga, Michigan State stunning Duke and Auburn beating North Carolina in the Sweet 16.
With that in mind, there's a ton of fascinating competition this year. Could Virginia finally make the championship for the first time in school history just a year after losing to a No. 16 seed? Will Bruce Pearl's Tigers continue to shock the world? On the other end of the bracket, Tom Izzo may be doing his best coaching job to date, while Texas Tech is reaping some early benefits from coach Chris Beard.
One thing noticeably missing from this Final Four is a predominantly one-and-done driven program.
"I'd rather have experienced guys," CBS Sports' Tim Doyle said on Friday's "Off the Bench." "But when you get those one-and-done guys, they're such prized possessions, and you know they sell tickets, and you know it's good for ratings, and you know it's good for your brand -- but is it good enough to win a national championship? Maybe not so much."
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell were also joined by Matt Norlander. They delve deeper into just how few freshmen are appearing this weekend, and whether those one-and-done types are needed to make deep runs. They also preview each game in Minnesota, as the upstart Red Raiders try to beat the stubborn Spartans and the streaky Tigers take on the stacked Cavaliers.
