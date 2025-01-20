Who's Playing

What to Know

Columbia is 0-10 against Princeton since February of 2019 but things could change on Monday. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.3 points per game this season.

Columbia is headed into Monday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. They fell to Yale 92-88. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Saturday (83), the Lions still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, Princeton had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.2 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with an 81-80 win over the Big Green.

Columbia's loss dropped their record down to 11-4. As for Princeton, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Columbia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Columbia came up short against Princeton in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 84-70. Can Columbia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Princeton has won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last 6 years.