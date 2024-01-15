Who's Playing
Dartmouth Big Green @ Princeton Tigers
Current Records: Dartmouth 4-10, Princeton 13-1
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Princeton. The Princeton Tigers and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The timing is sure in Princeton's favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Dartmouth has not had much luck on the away from home, with 12 straight road losses dating back to last season.
Princeton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 20 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Crimson at home to the tune of 89-58. Winning is a bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, as Princeton did.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Big Green lost to the Quakers last Saturday, and the Big Green lost bad. The score wound up at 80-51. Dartmouth was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-24.
The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 13-1. As for the Big Green, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Princeton just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've only made 39.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Princeton's sizeable advantage in that area, Dartmouth will need to find a way to close that gap.
Princeton came up short against Dartmouth in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 83-76. Will Princeton have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Princeton is a big 17.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 19.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 135 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Princeton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Dartmouth 83 vs. Princeton 76
- Jan 21, 2023 - Princeton 93 vs. Dartmouth 90
- Feb 12, 2022 - Princeton 85 vs. Dartmouth 40
- Jan 22, 2022 - Princeton 84 vs. Dartmouth 80
- Feb 22, 2020 - Princeton 65 vs. Dartmouth 62
- Jan 31, 2020 - Princeton 66 vs. Dartmouth 44
- Mar 01, 2019 - Princeton 77 vs. Dartmouth 76
- Feb 16, 2019 - Princeton 69 vs. Dartmouth 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - Princeton 64 vs. Dartmouth 47
- Feb 10, 2018 - Dartmouth 72 vs. Princeton 56