Dartmouth Big Green @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-10, Princeton 13-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Princeton. The Princeton Tigers and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The timing is sure in Princeton's favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Dartmouth has not had much luck on the away from home, with 12 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Princeton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 20 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Crimson at home to the tune of 89-58. Winning is a bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, as Princeton did.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Big Green lost to the Quakers last Saturday, and the Big Green lost bad. The score wound up at 80-51. Dartmouth was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-24.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 13-1. As for the Big Green, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Princeton just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've only made 39.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Princeton's sizeable advantage in that area, Dartmouth will need to find a way to close that gap.

Princeton came up short against Dartmouth in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 83-76. Will Princeton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Princeton is a big 17.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.