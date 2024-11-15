Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 3-0, Princeton 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Loyola Chi. has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Princeton Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, Loyola Chi. blew past Eureka, posting a 105-53 victory. With the Ramblers ahead 48-29 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Loyola Chi. was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Princeton waltzed into their match on Sunday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Huskies , sneaking past 79-76.

Princeton can attribute much of their success to Dalen Davis, who had 25 points, and Blake Peters, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Davis a new career-high in assists (three).

Loyola Chi. pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Princeton, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 3-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: Loyola Chi. has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.