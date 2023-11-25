Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Princeton and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 35-30 lead against Northeastern.

Princeton entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Northeastern step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Northeastern 3-3, Princeton 5-0

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Princeton Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Northeastern proved on Tuesday. They took down the Eagles 93-76.

Meanwhile, Princeton put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They put the hurt on the Monarchs with a sharp 76-56 victory.

The victory got the Huskies back to even at 3-3. As for the Tigers, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 5-0.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northeastern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Princeton is a big 13-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Princeton won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Nov 26, 2022 - Princeton 56 vs. Northeastern 54

Injury Report for Princeton

Deven Austin: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Injury Report for Northeastern

No Injury Information