Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Princeton and the win they were favored to collect coming into this morning. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Portland 52-29.

If Princeton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, Portland will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Portland 2-4, Princeton 4-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Portland Pilots' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Princeton Tigers at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. The Pilots are expected to lose this one by 11.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Friday, Portland came up short against Ohio and fell 85-73.

Portland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Vukasin Masic, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds, and Austin Rapp, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds. Rapp had some trouble finding his footing against South Florida on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Portland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Princeton last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Texas State by a score of 83-80. The Tigers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Xaivian Lee, who went 11 for 20 en route to 30 points plus six rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also posted a 55% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Blake Peters, who had 17 points in addition to two steals.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Princeton, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

Odds

Princeton is a big 11.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

