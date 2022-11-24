Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Princeton

Current Records: Army West Point 2-3; Princeton 2-2

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers will square off against the Army West Point Black Knights at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Copper Box Arena. Princeton will be strutting in after a win while Army will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Tigers beat the Marist Red Foxes 62-55 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights ended up a good deal behind the Radford Highlanders when they played on Sunday, losing 90-75.

Princeton's victory brought them up to 2-2 while Army's defeat pulled them down to 2-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Princeton enters the contest with a 50.90% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Army has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Copper Box Arena -- London, England

Copper Box Arena -- London, England Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.