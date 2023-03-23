The Creighton Bluejays can advance to the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history when they take on the Princeton Tigers in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The last time Creighton reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament came in 1941 when the field comprised just eight teams. The Bluejays (23-12), who are the No. 6 seed in the South Region, enter Friday's game after an 85-76 victory over third-seeded Baylor. Meanwhile the No. 15 seed Tigers (23-8) are the Cinderella team of the tournament after knocking off No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 7 seed Missouri in the first two rounds of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Creighton vs. Princeton spread: Bluejays -10

Creighton vs. Princeton over/under: 139 points

Creighton vs. Princeton money line: Bluejays -500, Tigers +375

CREI: Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the country in field goal percentage (70.6).

PRIN: The Tigers rank 11th in the country in rebound margin (6.6).

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton has a dominant big man in Ryan Kalkbrenner. A 7-foot-1, 260-pound center from Florissant, Mo., Kalkbrenner averages 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He also leads the country in field goal percentage (70.6).

In addition, the Bluejays have been excellent from the free throw line all season. They shoot 78.0% from the charity stripe, which is 10th in the country. So far in the NCAA Tournament, they have made 95.1% from the free throw line, which is the best of all 68 teams.

Why Princeton can cover

Princeton has played excellent defense in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are giving up just 59.0 points per game during the tournament, which ranks seventh in the field. In the first round, they allowed Arizona to score just 55 points and shoot just 3-of-16 from the 3-point line.

In addition, Princeton is an excellent rebounding team. The Tigers outrebound opponents by 6.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in the country. Over the first two rounds of the tournament, Princeton has outrebounded both Arizona (38-37) and Missouri (44-30).

