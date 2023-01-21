Who's Playing

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green lost both of their matches to the Princeton Tigers last season on scores of 80-84 and 40-85, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Dartmouth and Princeton will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Big Green escaped with a win on Monday against the Harvard Crimson by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59.

Meanwhile, the Tigers strolled past the Pennsylvania Quakers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 72-60.

Dartmouth have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Dartmouth up to 7-12 and Princeton to 13-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Big Green are 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last three years.