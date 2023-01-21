Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Princeton

Current Records: Dartmouth 7-12; Princeton 13-5

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green lost both of their matches to the Princeton Tigers last season on scores of 80-84 and 40-85, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Big Green are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Princeton at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Dartmouth escaped with a win on Monday against the Harvard Crimson by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59.

Meanwhile, Princeton strolled past the Pennsylvania Quakers with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 72-60.

Dartmouth is now 7-12 while Princeton sits at 13-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Big Green are stumbling into the game with the 27th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last three years.