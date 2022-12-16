Who's Playing

Delaware @ Princeton

Current Records: Delaware 6-4; Princeton 8-3

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Fightin' Blue Hens should still be riding high after a victory, while Princeton will be looking to get back in the win column.

Delaware didn't have too much trouble with the Siena Saints at home on Sunday as they won 75-64.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 70-64 to the Iona Gaels.

Delaware is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Delaware's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Delaware is now 6-4 while Princeton sits at 8-3. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 3-2 after wins this year, and Princeton is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.