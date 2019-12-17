Princeton vs. Iona odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 17 from proven computer
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Iona and Princeton. Here are the results:
The Iona Gaels will take on the Princeton Tigers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Barclays Center as part of the 2019 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Iona is 2-3 while Princeton is 2-7. The Tigers are favored by one point in the latest Princeton vs. Iona odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Iona vs. Princeton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Princeton vs. Iona 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account that Princeton lost its first five games, but has found some footing recently and has gone 2-2 in its last four. Guard Jaelin Llewellyn has provided most of the scoring punch this year with 15.8 points per game, while center Richmond Aririguzoh is one of the Ivy League's better big men. He's averaging 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest thus far. Princeton has the edge in average points per game (70.2 vs. 66.6) and has been the far better shooting team this year (44.1 percent from the field vs. 38.7).
Meanwhile, Iona has played just five games this year and lost 80-62 on the road against Connecticut in its last outing. While the Gaels appear to be at a disadvantage on the offensive end, they do have a star in Tajuan Agee, who is averaging 16.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. They may have an edge on the defensive end because they're giving up just 67.6 points per game, while the Tigers give up an average of 76.1.
So who wins Princeton vs. Iona? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
