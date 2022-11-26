Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Princeton

Current Records: Northeastern 1-4; Princeton 3-2

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers will take on the Northeastern Huskies at noon ET Saturday at Copper Box Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Princeton has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Army West Point Black Knights on Thursday. The Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over Army, winning 74-66.

As for Northeastern, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Manhattan Jaspers on Thursday, sneaking past 69-67.

Princeton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Princeton is now 3-2 while the Huskies sit at 1-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers are stumbling into the game with the fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. Northeastern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 26th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Copper Box Arena -- London, England

Copper Box Arena -- London, England Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.