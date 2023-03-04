Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Princeton

Current Records: Pennsylvania 17-11; Princeton 18-8

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Quakers and the Princeton Tigers will face off in an Ivy battle at noon ET on Saturday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UPenn beat the Dartmouth Big Green 89-79 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Princeton came out on top in a nail-biter against the Harvard Crimson this past Saturday, sneaking past 58-56.

UPenn is now 17-11 while Princeton sits at 18-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UPenn is stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton have won all of the games they've played against Pennsylvania in the last three years.