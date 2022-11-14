The Princeton Tigers attempt to record their first victory of the 2022-23 season when they visit the UMBC Retrievers on Monday. Princeton (0-2) has lost its first two games of the campaign by a combined seven points and is coming off a 74-73 setback at Navy on Friday. UMBC (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss at Tulane with a 92-65 home triumph over Penn State-York last Thursday. The Tigers improved to 3-0 in the all-time series by posting an 89-77 win last season.

Princeton vs. UMBC spread: Tigers -5.5

Princeton vs. UMBC over/under: 152.5 points

PRI: The Tigers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss

UMBC: The Retrievers are 5-0 ATS in their last five home contests

Why Princeton can cover

The Tigers nearly pulled off an incredible comeback against the Midshipmen, reducing their deficit to one point after trailing by as many as 23. Senior forward Keeshawn Kellman led the team with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting after going 9-for-9 from the field for 21 versus Hofstra in the season opener. Junior guard Matt Allocco came up with a big performance in Friday's defeat, setting career highs with 19 points, four 3-pointers and nine rebounds.

Princeton also received a strong effort from Tosan Evbuomwan against Navy. The senior forward was 7-of-10 from the field for 15 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists. Evbuomwan was instrumental in the Tigers' triumph over UMBC last season, registering 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven assists and five boards.

Why UMBC can cover

Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored only seven points in the Retrievers' season opener but was a force in helping the team win its seventh consecutive home opener. The senior forward registered his first career double-double against Penn State-York, scoring a personal-best 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Obeng-Mensah also led all players in the loss at Tulane with eight boards.

Senior guard Jacob Boonyasith was nearly perfect from the field against the Nittany Lions, making 6-of-7 shots en route to 14 points. A pair of fellow seniors finished with 13 points in the victory, with guard Colton Lawrence going 6-for-9 from the floor and forward Jarvis Doles hitting 4-of-6 attempts off the bench. Lawrence, who also recorded four rebounds and three assists, led the Retrievers with 14 points versus the Green Wave in the season opener.

