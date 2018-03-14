Printable 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket: March Madness is here, so make your picks

The 2018 NCAA tournament is about to tip off. Pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

The NCAA Tournament field is set in stone, the field of 68 has been seeded, and the madness is finally here. All that's left is for you to grab that sharpie and head to the drawing board to get that puppy sorted out.

Sure, you can play Bracket Games through CBS Sports and fill out your picks online. In fact, I recommend doing so. But there's no better past time than going old school with a writing utensil and some paper to hang on the refrigerator.

So what are you waiting on?! Grab your March Madness printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here and get those picks on paper before the madness begins on Thursday morning.

Then take a look at some advice we have for you. SportsLine ran every possible matchup through a computer simulation 10,000 times for this optimized bracket. And all of our experts filled in their own brackets for you to peruse.

Now you're ready to lock in your picks. And we've got you covered: Play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

May the odds be ever in your favor!