Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket: Celebrities printed their brackets and now they’re busted

Brackets, brackets everywhere, but most of them are busted after the first day. There's no better time to scrap your old picks, pretend like they never happened, and fill out a brand-spanking new bracket with all of Thursday's winners already filled out for you. It's that easy to wipe the slate clean.

You absolutely should play Round by Round Bracket Games through CBS Sports and fill out your picks online. In fact, I recommend doing so. But as you sort out those picks, maybe you want to print out a copy of the bracket to really get a sense of what we're looking out here. There's something about feeling the field in your hand.

Grab your March Madness printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here and get those picks for the rest of the tournament on paper.

Then take a look at some advice we have for you. SportsLine ran every possible matchup through a computer simulation 10,000 times for this optimized bracket. And all of our experts filled in their own brackets for you to peruse.

And if you are one of those whose bracket has already been busted, you're not alone. Take a look at some of the celebrities who may need to print out a new bracket themselves.

Former FBI director James Comey had Oklahoma in the Sweet 16. Whoops.

I don’t have personalized bracket stationary like @BarackObama but I got the substance (and a smoother shot tbh). pic.twitter.com/QJ8HF4CwDW — James Comey (@Comey) March 14, 2018

Super Bowl champion Chris Long had Miami in the Elite Eight. Oh boy.

Barack Obama isn't doing too badly, but he had Oklahoma winning in the first round.

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

George Bush also had Miami in the Elite Eight. See ya.

John McCain had Miami in the Sweet 16, maybe? Kind of hard to read ... actually a good strategy.