Providence has split with third-year coach Kim English, the school announced on Friday. The Friars finished 15-18 on the season following Thursday's 85-72 loss to No. 1 seed St. John's in the Big East Tournament. English's program was picked fourth in the preseason in the Big East but went just 7-13 in league play. CBS Sports had previously reported Providence's intention to fire English upon the conclusion of the season.

"We appreciate Kim and his staff for their efforts over the past three seasons leading our men's basketball team," Providence athletic director Steve Napolillo said in a statement. "We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

He finishes his three-year tenure as Providence coach with a 48-52 record, including 23-37 in Big East play.

English came close to taking Providence to the NCAAs in Year 1, when the Friars were one of the closest cuts for the 2024 NCAA Tournament (entering Selection Sunday with a 21-13 record). English tutored Devin Carter to a Big East Player of the Year campaign that season. But Year 2, without Carter, was a dramatic dip: The Friars won just 12 games.

This season had been a misadventure practically from the start, the lone highlight being a Jan. 3 road win at St. John's. It was the Friars' only top-60 victory this season. The high-profile low point was a loss at home to St. John's in mid-February. That game featured an ugly near-melee instigated by Providence's Duncan Powell. The Friars' senior forward delivered a bad blow from behind on a fast break against St. John's forward Bryce Hopkins, who'd spent the previous two years playing for English at PC. Powell was ejected and served a three-game suspension.

English got the Providence job after going 34-29 in his first two seasons as a head coach at George Mason. He was hired by Napolillo, who sources said will be in charge and the ultimate decider on English's successor.

As a player, English was a four-year standout at Missouri, which led to him being the 44th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played professionally for three years before moving into college coaching. Providence is a private school, so the payout to English for early termination isn't known, but the number is believed to be significant -- easily north of $6 million. English initially signed a six-year deal in 2023, then had another year added to his contract after the 2023-24 season, leaving him with four years left on the agreement.