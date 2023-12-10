Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Brown 3-8, Providence 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Brown is 0-3 against Providence since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Brown Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Providence Friars at 12:00 p.m. ET on December 10th at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Brown, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Brown proved on Wednesday. They skirted past the Rams 67-64.

Brown's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kino Lilly Jr. led the charge by scoring 22 points.

Meanwhile, Providence unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They suffered a painful 72-51 loss at the hands of the Sooners. Having soared to a lofty 84 points in the game before, Providence's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Devin Carter, who scored 17 points along with 5 blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Oduro, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Bears' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 3-8. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Friars, their loss dropped their record down to 7-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Brown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Brown came up short against Providence in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, falling 77-72. Can Brown avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Providence has won all of the games they've played against Brown in the last 8 years.