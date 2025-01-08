Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Butler 7-8, Providence 7-8

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Butler is 2-8 against Providence since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Bulldogs might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

Butler is headed into Wednesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-62 loss to St. John's. That's two games in a row now that the Bulldogs have lost by exactly eight points.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Patrick McCaffery, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Villanova on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Providence scored the most points they've had all season on Sunday, but it wasn't enough. They fell just short of UConn by a score of 87-84. The loss hurts even more since the Friars were up 41-27 with 19:36 left in the second.

Like Butler, Providence lost despite seeing results from several players. Jayden Pierre led the charge by earning 24 points. Pierre had some trouble finding his footing against Marquette on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Wesley Cardet Jr., who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points.

Even though they lost, Providence smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UConn only pulled down five.

Butler now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Providence, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Butler has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Butler skirted past Providence 75-72 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Butler since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Providence has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Butler.